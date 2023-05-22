The Polk County Board of Elections will hold a special called meeting Tuesday morning after county elections director Noah Beck was arrested in Rome over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence.
Board Chairman Richard Long said Monday the board is aware of the situation and will discuss it during an executive session at Tuesday’s meeting, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. He declined to comment further.
Beck, 24, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, drugs not in original container, and failure to maintain lane.
According to Rome Police reports:
Beck was pulled over on East Second Avenue just after midnight Friday night after an officer observed his vehicle weaving and crossing over into the right-hand lane.
The officer reported he could smell alcohol both coming from the car and Beck. When asked how much he had to drink, Beck said one drink around 20 minutes prior to the traffic stop.
The officer reported Beck had slurred speech and watery, bloodshot eyes. Beck declined to perform any field sobriety tests during the traffic stop. He also declined a breath test or blood and urine test to determine alcohol content.
The officer searched Beck's car after placing him under arrest and found a plastic bag in the center console with nine pills appearing to be Adderall.
Beck was booked into Floyd County Jail without incident and released on bond. He declined to comment on the situation and would not verify if he had a prescription for Adderall when contacted Monday.
Beck was named director of the Polk County Elections Department last March, overseeing the 2022 general primary election as well as the November midterm elections and runoffs. The elections director is hired by the Board of Elections.