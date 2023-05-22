The Polk County Board of Elections will hold a special called meeting Tuesday morning after county elections director Noah Beck was arrested in Rome over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence.

Board Chairman Richard Long said Monday the board is aware of the situation and will discuss it during an executive session at Tuesday’s meeting, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. He declined to comment further.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In