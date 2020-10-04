After two months of increasing confirmed cases of the new coronavirus among Polk County residents, September saw a drop in the number of infections reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Last month saw 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Polk County, less than half of the number of cases reported in August. Hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the virus were also down, with 25 people admitted with complications from contracting the new coronavirus and three deaths.
A total of 18 Polk County residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March, with the youngest being 56 and most of them having previous health problems that complicated their recovery from the virus.
August was one of the worst months for COVID in Polk County as 579 people contracted the virus — an average of 19 per day — and nine people died due to it. September saw the daily average drop to nine per day, with at least one case confirmed each day by the DPH Daily Status Report located online at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
Georgia reached two grim milestones during the month of September as the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 300,000 since mid-March and the death toll attributed to the pandemic went over 7,000.
With fewer people needing hospitalization, however, intensive care unit beds are becoming open and hospitals are able to prepare for another surge in cases if it happens.
The Northwest Public Health District is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing on a limited basis in Polk County. The drive-up tests are given each Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the former Department of Labor office at 262 N. Park Boulevard in Cedartown. They will also be given on Saturday, Oct. 17, during the same times.
No appointment is needed.