The hand recount of all votes in the 2020 presidential election in Polk County was completed Monday evening with no issues discovered, according to the county’s elections office.
Polk County election officials reported that poll workers completed the recount, which was made part of the audit of the Nov. 3 election by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, around 6 p.m. Monday.
Elections Coordinator Brande Coggins said they found no discrepancy between their final report to the secretary of state’s office and the recount audit.
Polk County began the process of recounting the county’s 17,399 votes in the presidential election on Friday. President Donald Trump received 78.14% of the votes, with Joe Biden getting 21.02%. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson got 152 votes, or 0.87%.
With work on the Nov. 3 election now complete, election officials quickly turned their full attention to preparing for the Dec. 1 runoff between Ricky Clark and Linda Liles for District 2 Polk County Commissioner.
Polk's elections office is fully responsible for administering the local runoff since the race is contained inside the county. More than 2,000 absentee ballots for the local race, most of which are sent out automatically to those who have requested it, were being prepared Tuesday to be mailed out.
Early voting for the Dec. 1 runoff will only be held Nov. 23-25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county elections office, 144 West Ave., Suite D, in Cedartown.
Georgia’s Jan. 5 state and federal runoff will include both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats and the District 4 Public Service Commission seat.
Absentee ballots for the Jan. 5 runoff can be requested by contacting the Polk County Elections Office or by visiting ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.