The Polk County Chamber of Commerce and the Polk County Standard Journal need your help.
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus still a problem across the country, large gatherings like the annual Candidate Forum that was planned for April 28 that usually held before elections isn't possible this year.
So instead, the Chamber and the Standard Journal are teaming up to give people the opportunity to ask their questions via email and have a response posted online on the Chamber's website, and in print in an upcoming edition of the Standard Journal ahead of the June primary.
For anyone interested in taking part, email info@polkgeorgia.com to submit a question no more than 75 words long for consideration. Questions that sound similar or are exactly the same will be combined with others to ensure there's no duplication.
All questions must be submitted by Friday, May 1. Any submissions after that will, unfortunately, be too late to be considered for a response.
Candidates who will have the chance to take questions include those in the 31st District State Senate race, the 16th District State House race, the District 1 and 2 County Commission seats, and the Probate Judge race. All of these are primary races, with some facing challengers in the fall with Democrats on the ballot as well.
With the COVID-19 restrictions still in place, Georgia's combined Primary Election for President, along with Federal, State, and Local seats are taking place together on June 9.