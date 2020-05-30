My name is Stacie Moody Baines. I am your Superior Court Clerk of Polk County. I was born and raised in Polk County. I am a 1987 graduate of Cedartown High School. I am married to Donnis Baines.
I have one son Ben, and three step children Don, Brenna, & Shyla. I have 4 grandchildren and 1 on the way. I was appointed January 2019 by the Governor to finish out the unexpired term of Sheila Wells.
I have 21 years’ experience in this office. I am running unopposed on the Republican ballot. Since taking office, I have implemented changes in policy and operations. I have implemented efiling on Peachcourt which allows everyone equal access to judicial civil and criminal filings and efiling on Kofile for real estate filings.
Another procedure I have changed is the issuing of debit cards for jurors. In these unprecedented times all of my employees have access to work from home. All of these changes listed have saved tax payers and the county government money.
I have taken any and all educational training classes that have been available to me, including the mandatory new clerk training class. My staff has also taken any free training available. I look forward to serving the fine folks of Polk County for many years to come and I humbly ask for your vote in the upcoming election.