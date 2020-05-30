Editor’s note: we ran a version of this note previously, and it was included among the items provided to voters through this year’s digital-only Chamber Candidate Q&A. Sheriff Johnny Moats submitted this item to offer his thanks to voters for continuing to support his service to Polk County. — KM
I would like to thank all the citizens of Polk County for their loyal support over the past 7 plus years. I look forward to serving the citizen of Polk County for many more years. I want to assure the citizens that I will continue serving and protecting all the people of Polk County. I will also continue to save taxpayers money by keeping all 3 of our inmate work details working for Polk County, Rockmart, and Cedartown.
By utilizing inmate labor we save Polk County, Rockmart, Cedartown, and the Polk School District thousands and thousands of dollars every year. This also helps the inmates to learn to work hard and learn job skills to help them get a job when they are released from our jail.
I will also keep checking on our Senior Citizens with the “Are You OK Program” free to all our Senior Citizens of Polk County. We will continue to teach The CHAMPS Program to every 5th grade student in Polk County Schools, at no cost to the taxpayers.
We have also obtained two K9’s for the Sheriff’s Office. Remi, is our Search and Rescue Bloodhound and Thor, is our Drug and Tracking/Patrol Belgian Malinois. We got Thor as a gift and we got Remi with a grant so both dogs were received at no cost to the taxpayers. Last year we started Polk Counties first Gang Unit.
We have Deputies and Jailers trained to identify gang members and collect information about these gang members so we can share information to other agencies in our county and all Law Enforcement in Georgia and other states. We are doing our part to keep dangerous gangs out of Polk County and help our District Attorney prosecute them. And send them to prison.
I love being your Sheriff and thank you all for allowing me to continue to serve Polk County. As always, my door is always open and feel free to call me with any questions or concerns.