Hello residents of Polk County,
My name is Norman Smith and I am a candidate for Polk County Coroner in the upcoming 2020 election.
I, along with my supportive wife of 22 years, Lori Estes Smith, along with our two children, Anna-Lauren (17), and Sam (12), reside in the Cedartown area. As a lifelong resident of Polk County, I began my career of serving Polk County at the age of 17 as a volunteer firefighter.
I felt that my calling was to serve people and at the age of 19, I started my career at Cedartown Fire Department. A few years later, I completed the emergency medical technician program in order to assist in medical calls. After 16 years serving in public safety, God led me to a new path of serving as a funeral director and embalmer.
Throughout my career, I have lead people through difficult times of loss and grief. As Coroner, I will serve as a voice for the deceased by combining my knowledge and experience in anatomy, pathology, microchemistry, and public safety to assist in death investigations.
As Coroner, I will use my real-world experience to serve in an unbiased, professional manner only present factual, forensic findings to determine the cause of death of your loved one. I will be honored to serve as Polk County’s next Coroner.
Signed,
Norman Smith