I am Kristy Gober and I am seeking re-election as the District Five representative on the Polk County School Board. I am a graduate of Rockmart High School and received my Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Kennesaw State University.
I have worked for the past twenty years at Meggitt in Rockmart. I am married to Greg Gober and we have three children, Olivia, Ethan and Isaac. Greg and I have spent the last 20 years supporting activities that our children have been involved in including Little League Baseball and Softball as well as Rockmart Football, Band and Theater.
We are actively involved in our church, Victory Baptist. Four years ago, after much thought, I sought a position on the school board because I wanted to see transparency, honesty and integrity at the PSD Board level. Our system needed change that could only come through new leadership on the board.
The community, students and staff needed a voice and I have been that voice on the PSD Board. This past term has held many challenges and tough decisions but I believe that the Board has faced those challenges head on and made decisions with the transparency that the voters deserve.
Polk School District currently has strong leadership at all levels, innovative programs in place for our students, and a healthy financial position. I have been proud to be a small part of positive changes in our school system and look forward to continuing to work making Polk School District even stronger.