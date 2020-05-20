Editor's note: Since the COVID-19 crisis prevented the Polk County Chamber of Commerce from hosting a candidate forum in person ahead of the June 9 primary, the organization reached out to candidates with questions to answer in a written form. Below are answers from Polk County Probate Judge candidate Bobby Brooks.
Question 1: What is your educational background that qualifies you for the position?
Answer: I graduated from Cedartown High School in 1974. In addition, I hold the following degrees: A.S. in Trade and Industrial Education- Floyd Junior College, 1978;
B.S. in Marketing and minor in History- Jacksonville State University, 1988; J.D. Law Degree - Atlanta Law School- 1994
Question 2: What are three goals you would like to achieve as Probate Court Judge to continue to make improvements with the office and staff at the courthouse?
Answer:
(1) I will seek to utilize the most advanced technology available so as to improve efficiency.
(2) I will seek to create a more positive work environment by building a system of team work which will result in higher staff morale.
(3) I will seek to make the office more inviting to those who visit by creating a more friendly office environment.
Question 3: In what ways do you seek to improve relations with other departments within the courthouse in Polk County?
Answer: We will implement office policies that are consistent with the other departments in the courthouse as much as we possibly can. We will have a very positive relationship with security on day one. To be successful, I believe that it is absolutely imperative that there be harmony with all the departments in the courthouse.