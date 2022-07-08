It was a time for celebration and recognition for a group of Polk County students last month at the annual Georgia State 4-H Council.
“Family Reunion at the Rock,” was the theme for this year's Georgia State 4-H Council on June 24-26 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
Polk County 4-H'ers were awarded scholarships to this year's state council for their essays on "What Would You’re Life be Without 4-H.” Joseph Croker, Anna Prince, Makenzie Droege and Shawna Rocha described in their essays the powers of speaking skills, leadership, confidence, respect, loyalty and strength that 4-H has given them throughout their years of involvement.
In addition to traditional workshop sessions, 4-H'ers from all over the state competed in Iron Clover Competitions, participated in a Citizenship Ceremony for 4-H'ers that would be 18 and eligible to vote as well as the election of the State 4-H Board of Directors. This year's theme and curriculum focused on diversity and belonging. 4-H'ers were engaged in fast-paced hands on workshops in a variety of areas.
Shannon Ridgeway, Polk 4-H volunteer, was awarded Master 4-H status for her past participation in 4-H and her present volunteer work, including being a Certified Cottonboll and Consumer Judging and Poultry Judging Coach with over 400 hours of volunteer service in our local and state 4-H programs.
For more information on the Polk County 4-H Program call the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or e-mail polk.extension@uga.edu.