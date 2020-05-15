Polk County 4-H would like to congratulate our graduating Senior 4-H’ers Robert Fennell, Sarah Adair, Nolan Ensley and Dakota Peterson as they get ready for their June commencement.
They have all been active members of 4-H since 5th grade and all have been responsible for our 4-H programs’ success.
Fennell is a graduate of Rockmart High School and for 8 years has been a competitor in Project Achievement in the Sports Division and Engineering Division and a Certified Teen Leader
Adair is a graduate of Rockmart High School and for 8 years has been a competitor in Project Achievement in the Performing Arts Division and History Division. She is a Certified Teen Leader and loves summer camp. She's recently been accepted to the University of Georgia.
Nolan Ensley is a graduate of Rockmart High School and has been a competitor in Project Achievement in the Wildlife and Marine Sciences Division for 8 years, with his demonstration on Sea Turtles. He has also been a big part of the Poultry Judging Team. He is a Certified Teen Leader.
Dakota Peterson is a graduate of Cedartown High School and for 7 years has been a competitor in Project Achievement in the Arts Division, competed on our Cottonboll & Consumer Judging Team and Poultry Judging Team. He is also a Teen Leader.
"We want to wish them well and great success in all of their future endeavors," a release from Polk County 4-H said. "Hopefully, being a 4-H Adult Volunteer is in their future."
The Polk County Extension and 4-H staff locally are Dora Williams, Program Assistant, Crystal Hollis, Program Assistant, Gibson Priest, ANR/4-H Agent, Jennifer Prince, 4-H Administrative Support.
For more information on the Polk County 4-H Programm, contact the office at 770-749-2142 or email at uge2233@uga.edu.