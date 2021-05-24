Polk Cattlemen help out food pantry as part of Ga. Beef Month

The Polk County Cattlemen’s Association marked Georgia Beef Month recently by presenting Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rockmart a “beef certificate” from Triangle Foods.
Helping Hands is celebrating 20 years in Rockmart where they provide food to Polk County residents in need. They are supported by the generous donations and support of the community.
Helping Hands works five days a week with a dedicated, all-volunteer staff including Executive Director Clint Cromwell and Director Betty Cromwell.
The last year has been tough. In April, they served 621 households, including 1,602 individuals, compared to 438 households and 1,074 individuals in April 2020. The amount of food distributed more than doubled from 20,242 pounds in April, 2020, to 46,304 pounds in April, 2021.
This donation of beef from the Polk County Cattlemen will be much appreciated!