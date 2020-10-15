Voters continued to the polls in a steady stream Tuesday and Wednesday this week to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election.
Early voting totals from the Polk County Board of Elections and Registration show that more than 2,800 people have taken advantage of early voting in just the first three days.
Combined with the already 1,367 absentee ballots received and accepted by county officials, more than 4,100 Polk County voters have cast their ballots in one form or another, equaling at least 15% of the number of registered voters in the county.
Polk County Elections Coordinator Brande Coggins told the board of elections last week that more than 25,000 residents had registered ahead of the Oct. 5 deadline in order to vote in the general election.
After 1,029 people voted on Monday — the first day of early voting in Polk County — 954 voted in-person on Tuesday, and another 831 cast their ballots on Wednesday. The total of early, in-person voting in Polk County after Wednesday is 2,814.
County officials have encouraged people to vote early or by absentee ballot this year to cut down on the projected record turnout and to help with physical distancing related to the spread of COVID-19.
Early voting continues through Oct. 30, with the two polling sites open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Oct. 27 and 29, when they are scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also be available in Polk County on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.