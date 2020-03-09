One way local officials hope to fight the war against drugs of all kinds is to help people understand who it is that brings the cocaine, heroin, illegal prescription pills and methamphetamine into the community.
Gangs will be the topic of a March 19 session coming up at Victory Baptist Church being put together by several organizations including Polk Against Drugs, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Polk County Police Department and the Board of Commissioners.
Leading that discussion and education session are guest speakers Darrell Reynolds, a special agent with the Georgia Department of Corrections that is part of a task force focusing on gangs, and Sgt. Wayne Lloyd of the Polk County Police Department and deputy commander of the Polk County Drug Task Force.
The pair will be providing the same level of guidance that Reynolds brought to officials last year after the high profile quadruple homicide in January 2019 in Rockmart.
All are invited to attend and take part. The session next Thursday will begin at 5 p.m. at the church, located at 15 Hendrix Road, Rockmart. Organizations are also being sought to provide additional information for participants in the session in the front foyer of the church.
Those interested can contact Rhonda Heuer at rhonda@polkcouncil.com for more information on the event.