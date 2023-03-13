Polk 4-H has 3 move on to state project competition

Polk County 4-H students Anna Haney (from left), Shawna Rocha and Joseph Croker won first place in their respective categories at the Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement at Rock Eagle earlier this month.
Contributed
A total of 14 Polk County 4-H’ers traveled to Rock Eagle in Eatonton to compete at their annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement.
Polk County senior 4-H’ers were just the tip of the iceberg for local students competing in the annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement earlier this month in Eatonton.
Senior 4-H participants Anna Haney, Shawna Rocha and Joseph Croker each won first place in their respective categories at Rock Eagle and will move on to the state competition in July.
Overall there were 14 junior and senior Polk County 4-H’ers competing at the event, which included over 400 competitors from 36 counties.
For this competition 4-H’ers first compiled a record book or portfolio of their work over the past year, including community service and leadership, then prepared a demonstration or speech on a subject of their choice to give in front of judges.
Haney competed in the Food for Health and Sports Division, and Croker competed in the Textiles and Merchandising Division. Both are students at Rockmart High School. Rocha, a student at Georgia Cyber Academy, competed in the Arts and Crafts Division.
Also competing were:
Summer Gonzalez; Rockmart High School; Food for Fitness; second place
Clinton Parker; Rockmart High School; Engineering & Mechanics; second place
Edward McAlister; Rockmart High School; History; third place
Callie Ensley; Rockmart High School; Health; third place
Minnes Smith; Rockmart High School; Environmental Science; third place
Makenzie Droege; Cedartown High School; Computer Information & Technology; sixth place
Charlie Bowman; Cedartown Middle School; Sports Individual; first place
Taniya Foster; Rockmart Middle School; Food for Fitness; first place
Eliza Saunders; Cedartown Middle School; Sports Teams; second place
Ashlyn Mundle; Rockmart Middle School; History; fourth place
For more information on this and upcoming activities please contact our local 4-H office at 770-749-2142 or email at polk.extension@uga.edu.