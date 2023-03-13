Polk 4-H has 3 move on to state project competition

Polk County senior 4-H’ers were just the tip of the iceberg for local students competing in the annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement earlier this month in Eatonton.

Senior 4-H participants Anna Haney, Shawna Rocha and Joseph Croker each won first place in their respective categories at Rock Eagle and will move on to the state competition in July.

