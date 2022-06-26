A group of Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers recently attended Cloverleaf Summer Camp at Fortson 4-H Center in Hampton. The fifth- and sixth-grade students were joined by adult volunteers and teen leaders during the week-long camp.
Contributed
A group of Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers travel in a canoe as part of the Coverleaf Summer Camp.
Contributed
Cloverleaf 4-H members get hands-on experience while at summer camp, including learning more about farming and agriculture.
Contributed
Polk County 4-H'ers got to tour the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation in Hampton as part of Cloverleaf Summer Camp earlier this month..
A group of 35 Polk County fifth- and sixth-grade students recently returned from a five-day trip that included a variety of activities and events that will help them become a better person.
Polk County Cloverleaf 4-H members attended Cloverleaf Summer Camp at Fortson 4-H Center in Hampton from June 13-17, providing them with an outdoor summer program unparalleled in the nation.
An array of workshops offers a hands-on experience that makes learning fun. Of course, swimming, nature hikes, indoor and outdoor recreation time make sure that our week at camp was fun-filled from beginning to end!
Adult volunteers for the week were Tiffany Gibson and Ezekiel Smith. Teen Leaders were Anna Prince and Minnes Smith.
Classes included swimming, archery, canoeing, “farm to plate,” herpetology, zipline and climbing wall, and low ropes for team building and cooperation. Campers also were given a tour of the Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation, as well as a day at White Water park.
Every Georgia 4-H camp offers great adventure, friendships, and fun, and all seek to develop the camper’s four “H’s” — Head, Heart, Hands and Health — to make him or her a better person.
For more information on the Polk County 4-H program call the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or e-mail polk.extension@uga.edu. Polk County’s 4-H leaders are Dora Williams, Crystal Hollis and Gibson Priest.