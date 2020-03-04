Polk Senior 4-H’ers won big at competition for the annual Junior/Senior Northwest District Project Achievement, and a trio of students are headed onward to state in July.
Polk County sent 17 4-H'ers traveled to Rock Eagle at Eatonton and were just a small fraction of the 733 competitors coming form 36 counties in the district.
Three of those from Polk County get to move on, including Anna Prince, Minnes Smith and Joseph Croker.
Croker, from Rockmart High School, won for his presentation on Textiles and Merchandising Division. Smith, also from Rockmart, took a top spot in the Fashion Revue division.
Prince represented Cedartown High School and won for her presentation in the Physical, Biological and Earth Sciences Division.
For this competition, 4-H'ers first compile a record book or portfolio of their work over the past year that includes community service and leadership, then they prepare a demonstration or speech on a subject of their choice.
Graduating Seniors were also recognized at a special banquet these and included Sarah Adair, Nolan Ensley, Robert Fennell and Dakota Peterson.
Rockmart Middle School sent several competitors this year, including Callie Ensley, Clinton Parker, Edward McAlister, and Anna Haney.
Callie Ensley took a first place for her Health presentation, Parker a first place for his Better Breakfast presentation, and McAlister earned a second place for a presentation on Computer Information Technology. Haney finished fourt for her presentation on Food Preservation and Safety.
From Rockmart High School, 4-H'ers who took part included Noah Ensley, Katelynn Borders, Orion Adair, Robert Fennell, Sarah Adair, Ezekiel Smith and Jeremiah Fennell.
Shawna Rocha represented the Georgia Cyber Academy locally, and Dakota Peterson represented Cedartown High School as well.
Enlsey took a second place in Wildlife & Marine Sciences, Borders won third place in Workforce Preparation, Orion Adair took fifth in Physical, Biological & Earth Sciences and Sarah Adair took fifth in History, Smith took a fourth place in Workforce Preparation. Robert Fennell earned a fourth place in Engineering and Mechanics, and Jeremiah took fifth place in Recreation.
Rocha won a sixth place spot for a presentation on Arts and Crafts, and Peterson took a sixth place in Computer Information Technology.
For more information on this and upcoming activities please contact the local 4-H office at 770-749-2142 or email at uge2233@uga.edu. Upcoming events include Poultry Judging, Summer Camps and summer activities.