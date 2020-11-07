A Dallas woman was arrested last week and charged with impersonating an officer after she attempted to get free food from a restaurant while identifying herself as an FBI agent.
Kimberly George Ragsdale, 47, of Dallas, was arrested by Rockmart Police on Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A in Rockmart after employees called 911 following her latest attempt at getting food at no charge.
According to the report:
Ragsdale identified herself as a federal agent to the officers. When asked to provide identification or credentials, Ragsdale said she didn’t have any and it was electronic only.
After the officers got her out of her vehicle and placed her in handcuffs, Ragsdale began to talk into her shirt like she was talking into a radio, saying that they were arresting her and to send someone to the Rockmart Police Department.
She was booked into the Polk County Jail and later released on bond.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said Ragsdale had attempted to get free food from the Chick-fil-A several times last week and had threatened to arrest employees if they didn’t comply.
“We are thankful for the observant and professional staff at CFA who knew what to do and gathered the info needed for us to make our case and catch her in the act,” Turner said. “We would like to inform our citizens to call 911 if someone is claiming to be an officer if they aren’t in a marked car, or in a proper uniform, or if they don’t have the proper credentials.”
Turner said if any other businesses believe Ragsdale has come in demanding free food as a federal agent to contact the Rockmart Police Department. Ragsdale was arrested driving a 2019 white Dodge Grand Caravan.
Turner also reminded the public that a real officer will never demand free food at a restaurant.
“If it is given, we appreciate it. If it is discounted, we appreciate it. We will not ask for it or make threats and demand it,” he said.