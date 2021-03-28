Police are asking for help in finding a 17-year-old Aragon girl who has been missing for over a month.
According to Aragon Police:
Laci Smith was last seen on Feb. 28 at her residence on Pine Street in Aragon. While police do not have a description of the clothes she was wearing, she has red hair and blue eyes, stands 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Aragon Police Department at 770-684-6563, the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331, or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 770-749-2900.