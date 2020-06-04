Police are asking for the help of the public to track down whoever is responsible for posting a call to looting and rioting on social media on Wednesday.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said that the threat has come to the attention of local law enforcement, who have also called in federal authorities to help with the search. Polk County Police, Rockmart Police and the Polk County Sheriff's Office have all joined in the effort following the spread of the post via Facebook.
Newsome said he originally received the message posted by someone named "Jeremiah" on Snapchat after a local teacher made him aware of its existence.
"There is no way to know any validity to it or not," Newsome said. "We don't have the luxury of ignoring it."
After he met with the teacher - who received it from several people removed from the original posting - he called in Cedartown Police investigators to lend assistance. A Wednesday meeting of chiefs also brought together a bulk of Polk County's law enforcement community to lend their assistance in the investigation.
"Jeremiah" posted on Wednesday a call to looting and rioting in Cedartown on Sunday, June 7. The post specifically targeted several stores like Walmart and Hibbett Sports, Metro PCS and others in Cedartown, and stated the reason as "cause our words ain't enough to stop racism".
As investigators continue to search for the author of the post locally, they've called in assistance from outside the county as well. Area FBI agents were asked for assistance by Newsome, as well as the Drug Task Force with additional resources they have available.
Police are asking anyone with information about the post that can lead to an arrest or know who "Jeremiah" is to please call 911 immediately.