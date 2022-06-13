A traffic stop last week led to the discovery of dangerous drugs and other paraphernalia thanks to the assistance of Rockmart Police K-9 Gena and her handler, officer Daniel Jones.
According to Rockmart Police:
Jones performed a traffic stop on U.S. 278 around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. During the initial roadside investigation of the vehicle, K-9 Gena gave a positive alert.
A search uncovered five ounces of methamphetamine along with an amount of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.
The driver, Thomas Wyatt Spires, 41, of Rome, and the passenger, Jodi Lynn Stanford, 38, of Rockmart, were arrested and face felony drug charges.
Both individuals are charged with felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. They are also both charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects.
In addition to the drug charges, Spires is also charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain lane and no insurance. Both individuals remained in jail without bond.
Rockmart Police thank the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Police Department for their assistance during the stop
Police: Man pointed gun at child
An Aragon man remained in jail without bond after he allegedly pointed a gun at a juvenile at a residence on Cashtown Loop.
According to Polk County Police:
David Samuel Wheeler, 50, had threatened people inside the home, including pointing a gun at a child, when officers were dispatched to the residence just after midnight on Thursday, June 9.
Upon their arrival, officers found Wheeler sitting in a car on the property and gave commands for him to get out of the vehicle. After several minutes of Wheeler not obeying the order, officers proceeded to bust out a window and remove him from the car.
Wheeler was arrested without further incident and became combative while being taken to the Polk County Jail, where he was discovered to have a Schedule I controlled substance.
Wheeler faces felony counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts , two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, interference with government property, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
He is also charged with two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, and one count of misdemeanor reckless conduct.