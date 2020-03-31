Cedartown Police had the intersection of Montgomery Avenue and Jule Peek Avenue blocked off this morning after reports of a shooting incident in a residence.
Officers are investigating the shooting that left one person dead and one injured early this morning, according to a release from the City of Cedartown.
According to the release, Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that a woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was killed. Another male at the scene was also shot, and was transported to a medical center for treatment.
The incident is currently under investigation, but Newsome said no suspects are at large and there is no safety threat to the public.