Police investigating bomb threat at Rockmart Chick-fil-A By Jeremy Stewart Apr 19, 2022 Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner has confirmed a bomb threat was called into the Chick-fil-A in at 1500 Chattahoochee Drive this afternoon.Police are still working to clear the scene. No word yet on if any explosive device has been found.This is a developing story. Check back later for more details as the are released.