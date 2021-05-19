Below is a press release from Polk County Police in regards to a Cedartown woman who allegedly deceived people of money by receiving donations after claiming to have terminal cancer.
According to the Polk County Police:
On April 27, 2021, the Uniformed Patrol Division of the Polk County Police Department received a report of a possible Theft by Deception case involving a twenty two year old female identified as Katie Lynn Shellhorse. The reporting party in the case advised patrol officers that Mrs. Shellhorse stated that she had terminal cancer, but that several statements that were made by Mrs. Shellhorse about her diagnosis were suspicious in nature.
After receiving this incident report, a Criminal Investigation was opened by the Criminal Investigations Division. After a month long investigation by Detectives, it was determined that Mrs. Shellhorse did not have terminal cancer. After an approximate year of the “diagnosis”, it was determined that Mrs. Shellhorse had received close to fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000) in donations by citizens of the community, several churches, and several fundraising efforts. The exact amount of money that Mrs. Shellhorse obtained is still being investigated by Detectives, who are still locating victims in this case.
On May 18, 2021, Patrol Officers took Mrs. Shellhorse into custody at her residence without incident. Mrs. Shellhorse was transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for booking procedures. Mrs. Shellhorse was ultimately charged with Theft by Deception (F).
This case remains active. Anyone who donated to Mrs. Shellhorse that have not already been contacted by Detectives are encouraged to contact Detective Bowman (#810) at (678) 246-5107. Detectives encourage reporting parties to only contact law enforcement if you have documented proof of your donation (dollar amount, mode of donation etc…).