Aragon Police Department

A City of Aragon Police Department patrol car.

 Contributed

Two Adairsville men were denied bond Wednesday after they allegedly attempted to sell drugs to an Aragon Police officer through Snapchat.

According to Aragon Police:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In