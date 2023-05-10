Two Adairsville men were denied bond Wednesday after they allegedly attempted to sell drugs to an Aragon Police officer through Snapchat.
According to Aragon Police:
The officer received a message on the popular social media platform on Tuesday, May 9, asking him if he would like to buy some drugs. The officer responded he would and made arrangements to complete the purchase that evening in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 42 New Prospect Road in Aragon.
Aragon Police coordinated with several area law enforcement agencies to assist in the operation and waited on the suspects to arrive.
At approximately 8:15 p.m., two men arrived at the store in a vehicle matching the description provided to the initial officer through the Snapchat message.
The two men were met by officers and taken into custody without incident. A search was then conducted of the vehicle where approximately 73 grams of marijuana and 34 THC cartridges were found.
Lloyd Alexander Clemons and Carson Zane Steele, both of Adairsville, were booked into Polk County Jail early Wednesday morning and are each charged with purchase possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana and two counts of manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Aragon Police expressed their thanks to the agencies who assisted in the operation, including the Polk County Police Department, Rockmart Police Department, Polk County Drug Task Force and Bartow County Drug Task Force.