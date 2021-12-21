The beautiful color of poinsettias may stay bright for months if you care for them properly.
Bright, indirect light and frequent watering are essential. Don’t allow the plants to wilt, however, watering too often can damage the roots. Plants can be re-flowered, although the procedure is somewhat demanding.
To do it, keep the plant indoors until the danger of frost has passed, then move it outdoors. Remove the leaves when they wither and discolor.
Keep the plant in high, indirect light (morning sun or afternoon shade). Water and fertilize often. Shape the plant as desired: prune it or pinch it to encourage branching.
Bring the plant back indoors when night temperatures start to fall below 60 degrees. Continue to fertilize and water.
Starting Oct. 1, give the plant 14 hours of continuous darkness until leaf color is well developed (mid-November). This can be done by placing the plant in a closet or covering it with a cardboard box. Any light during the dark period will delay or inhibit flowering.
Night temperatures at this time should be between 60 and 70 degrees. During the remaining 10 hours each day, give the plant maximum light.
If you have any questions regarding your plants, in or out-of-doors; please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”