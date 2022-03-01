Coming through the internet airwaves from deep underground Rockmart, The Rockmart Podcast has gained a steady following of listeners since it debuted earlier this year.
And while there may not be really much of an underground Rockmart, three guys have found that there is a voice to go with the stories and people who make up Polk County’s second-largest city. It just so happens that it is theirs.
“We’re still new, and we’re still kind of evolving, but the spirit of it initially was to create almost like a platform or a local radio show, which is a podcast, and showcase local business leaders, community leaders, educators and just have guests on from around the community,” said Josh Brown, one of the hosts of the show along with Richard Abrams and Wes Everett.
“We’re still going to do that but what we’ve learned is, oddly enough, and not what I was expecting, people enjoy us just hanging out and talking. So it’s becoming a little bit of both.”
Recorded in Wes’s podcast studio in the basement of his wife’s art gallery and studio in downtown Rockmart, The Rockmart Podcast featured Mayor Sherman Ross as its first guest and has spun out from there, with guests lined up every so often.
Abrams has a knack for local history, with an episode discussing the upside down crosses that were once a featured part of the architecture of the Rockmart First United Methodist Church.
“I’m new to Rockmart but I feel like I’m very grounded here, and it feels like home,” Brown said. “And because of that I have this interest in it, in the history of it, and an interest in it to kind of get better, to grow, and in a good way.”
As they sit together in Everett’s basement podcast studio, the interview fades into a conversation about what downtown Woodstock has done, a trip Abrams took with his wife and how that could translate that to downtown Rockmart, something that could easily be on the podcast.
“I haven’t really known Richard that long. Not even a year, I think. And I just met Wes. And we just have this fun dynamic where I can make fun of Richard on the podcast, and he just laughs and, you know, keeps talking and just kind of gives it back and it’s hilarious. And people love it,” Brown said.
“There’s no local audio content like this. And we’re not trying to change the world or reinvent the wheel. We just thought, ‘oh, this will be a lot of fun and, selfishly, it’ll just be therapeutic.”
The idea for the podcast came about when Brown and Abrams were at the Rockmart Waffle House the night of Silver Comet Fest in November.
“It’s something that was bouncing around in my head for a while and while we were hanging out I figured I would throw it out there and see what Josh thought about it and he was like, ‘let’s do it,’” Abrams said.
Brown knew that Everett had a podcast studio, but they didn’t know him that well. They approached him at a Rotary Club meeting with the idea and went from there.
“I liked the idea,” Everett said. “We did kind of throw a few ideas around for the name of it. We didn’t really want to come out and be like, we’re the Rockmart podcast. But it was really the only thing that stuck.”
All three have had different journeys to get to Rockmart. Everett has lived in Rockmart all of his life while Abrams moved to the city in 2019. Brown’s grandfather was from Rockmart and his dad grew up there before relocating to Rome. When Brown moved back to the area for a job last year he found a home in Rockmart.
The show comes out on a weekly basis with episodes available on Spotify or Apple podcasts and at therockmartpodcast.podbean.com.