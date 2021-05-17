Polk County Superior Court is set to end a 15-month shutdown of jury trial proceedings next month after the county and the city of Cedartown adopted an agreement to use the Cedartown Performing Arts Center for jury calls.
The move comes after a committee of local judges, attorneys and law enforcement personnel headed by Superior Court Judge Meng Lim and Mark Murphy have been meeting to set up guidelines and protocols to proceed with jury trials while keeping people safe from the transmission of COVID-19.
Both the Cedartown City Commission and the Polk County Commission approved an intergovernmental agreement to hold jury proceedings at the 940-seat venue.
Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines said jury summons have already been sent out to prospective jurors with instructions to report to the auditorium at 205 East Ave. in Cedartown.
“The larger courtroom at the county courthouse normally holds 250 people,” Baines said. “Under COVID restrictions put out by the state, we could only have 34 people in that room. That kind of gives you the constraints that we’re working against.”
Baines said the committee visited the auditorium and was able to see how it would be set up for jury selection since the city of Cedartown had been using the venue to hold municipal court, complete with a judge’s bench, physical distancing markers and hand sanitizer stations.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office also donated the older metal detectors from the county courthouse to the city for municipal court for anyone coming into the building.
Jury selections are expected to start the first week of June for cases on Murphy’s calendar. The procedure for cases on Lim’s calendar have yet to be determined.
Baines emphasized that while they will hold jury selection at the performing arts center, the actual trials are scheduled to still take place at the courthouse just a couple of blocks away.
The push to begin jury trials again comes after emergency judicial orders from the state supreme court halted all in-person court proceedings last March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton authorized jury trials to begin again in March, pending the development of a plan by each superior court on how to do so safely.
With the prolonged break from trials, a considerable backlog of trials has been building up. According to Baines, Murphy has more than 1,700 open pending criminal cases on his calendar along with another 475 civil cases. Lim has more than 1,300 criminal and 286 civil open cases on his docket.
Baines said the committee had considered other locations to hold trials if the state supreme court allows more than one trial to be conducted at the same time.
State Sen. Jason Anivitarte sponsored legislation late in the General Assembly’s session in March that would have allowed for a third superior court judge for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit to help with the backlog, but it never reached committee.