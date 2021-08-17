When planning a fall garden, consider the following vegetables: snap beans, Irish potatoes, cucumbers and fall squash.
Plant snap beans and Irish potatoes no later than Aug. 15th. By Aug. 31st plant cucumbers and squash-varieties resistant to downy mildew.
In order to calculate the planting date, determine the frost date and count back the number of days to maturity, plus 18 days for the harvest of the crop. If snap beans mature in 55 days and your frost date is Oct. 15, you should plant on or before Aug. 3.
Prepare soil for September to October plantings of “cool-season” crops. Apply fertilizer and prepare seed bed so rains will settle the rows and make it easier to get seeds to germinate when they are planted. If watering is necessary to get a stand, open the furrow for seed, pour in water, plant seed and cover. Water the garden as needed to prevent drought stress.
Good luck with your fall garden.
If you have any questions regarding gardening topics, you are welcome to contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
