Owner Tommy Sanders and his wife, Amanda Sanders, stand in the center of a group of family members and employees who have helped make the Pizza Farm Restaurant in Rockmart a local landmark for 50 years.
Originally opened in a small farmhouse on Knox Mountain Road, the Pizza Farm Restaurant might be in a new building in a new location, but the family atmosphere remains the same among employees and guests.
Owner Tommy Sanders and his wife, Amanda Sanders, stand in the center of a group of family members and employees who have helped make the Pizza Farm Restaurant in Rockmart a local landmark for 50 years.
Jeremy Stewart
The recently-opened Pizza Farm Restaurant building is on Marquette Road just off of Highway 113 near Rockmart High School.
Jeremy Stewart
Originally opened in a small farmhouse on Knox Mountain Road, the Pizza Farm Restaurant might be in a new building in a new location, but the family atmosphere remains the same among employees and guests.
Tommy Sanders and his family were close to moving halfway across the country in the early 1970s when he came up with an idea to start a restaurant.
“We were just trying to find a way to stay in Rockmart,” Sanders said. “We were going to have to move to Texas.”
Pizza Farm Restaurant opened in July 1972 on Knox Mountain Road northwest of downtown Rockmart with only pizza and salads on the menu, two rooms and five employees. Sanders eventually expanded the restaurant to employ over 25 people and have seating for more than 200.
“Nobody thought we would make it, including me,” Sanders joked. “We have to make the kitchen bigger and add seating almost immediately. We didn’t have any experience. We just learned as we went along.”
While the original location was destroyed by a fire in January 2021, Sanders, his wife Amanda, and his family worked to build a new location just a few miles away at 85 Marquette Road which opened its doors in May to continue to serve the community and more.
And after 50 years, there have been many employees who have joined three generations of Sanders’ family in working at the restaurant known to local diners as well as those who may have moved away.
Stories of people getting recognized when they travel around the country while wearing Pizza Farm shirts is not uncommon.
The building may be different, and the menu has expanded to include steaks, chicken, sandwiches, and more, but the atmosphere of family — whether it is Sanders’ own or those he employs — has remained the same.
“For so many people, this was their first job,” Tommy Sanders said. “A lot of the time when we hired somebody, we hired their family too. They would just get involved with what we did here. I think that’s a good thing.”