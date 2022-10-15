Pink Day focuses on Importance of getting mammograms

Atrium Health Floyd will celebrate Pink Day this year on Oct. 21, National Mammography Day, which spotlights the importance of women taking preventive measures in the fight against breast cancer.

Pink is the nationally recognized color of breast cancer awareness, and complimentary magnets displaying images of Atrium Health Floyd’s iconic paper dolls will be available that Friday from 6 to 9 a.m. at Truett’s Chick-fil-A, 264 Shorter Ave. in Rome. Atrium Health Floyd has partnered with Chick-fil-A for 20 years to promote breast health.

