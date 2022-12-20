Kaylea Franklyn, one of three performers portraying Mary in Antioch Baptist Church’s drive-thru Nativity, pets a donkey before the start of the event Saturday, Dec. 17. A group of sheep, two donkeys and a camel helped fill out the scenes of the story.
Actors portray the scene of the birth of Jesus as part of Antioch Baptist Church’s annual drive-thru live Nativity at Camp Antioch on Saturday, Dec. 17. This is the fourth year the church has put on the event and the first since 2020 after last year’s program was rained out.
Sara Jackson (left) and Raven Patterson wait for their instructions to take their spots in the manger as Mary and an angel for Antioch Baptist Church’s drive-thru Nativity at Camp Antioch on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The three wise men in Antioch Baptist Church’s drive-thru Nativity take their place next to Preacher the camel, which was supplied by Iron P Homestead Zoo in Hogansville.
Antioch Baptist Chruch’s drive-thru Nativity included scenes from the Bible telling the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, like Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem.
Kate Williams pets a sheep as she waits for Anitoch Baptist Church’s live drive-thu Nativity to start at Camp Antioch on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Antioch Baptist Church held its annual drive-thru live Nativity at Camp Antioch on Saturday, Dec. 17. This is the fourth year the church has put on the event and the first since 2020 after last year’s program was rained out.