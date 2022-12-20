Drive-thru Nativity returns to Antioch

Antioch Baptist Church held its annual drive-thru live Nativity at Camp Antioch on Saturday, Dec. 17. This is the fourth year the church has put on the event and the first since 2020 after last year’s program was rained out.

