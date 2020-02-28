Calling all Polk County performers – audition for the Highland Rivers Foundation Let Your Light Shine talent show, which will be held Friday, April 17 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
We are looking for local singers, dancers, musicians, actors and more of all ages to showcase your unique talents for this special home-grown talent show to benefit Cedartown’s Mosaic Place Recovery Center.
Auditions will be held Wednesday, March 11 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. To register to audition, visit the Highland Rivers Foundation website at http://highlandriversfoundation.org and click on the Let Your Light Shine link. We know Polk County has talent – so register now to audition and Let Your Light Shine!