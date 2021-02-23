David Perdue, who lost to Jon Ossoff in January’s runoff for one Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats, announced Tuesday he has decided not to run for the seat in 2022 after a high-profile and drawn-out election.
Perdue, 71, had filed a statement of candidacy just last week with the Federal Election Commission, an early step toward a possible bid to return to Washington. He would have faced Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
Ossoff’s win, along with Warnock’s victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler, resulted in Democrats taking control of the Senate for the first time since 2011.
Perdue issued the following statement:
After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022. This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.
I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included. I will do everything I can to be helpful in this effort.
It has been the honor of my life to have represented the people of Georgia in the United States Senate. Bonnie and I want to thank my fantastic staff and everybody in the state and around the country for all the help they have given us. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.