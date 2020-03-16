The Polk County Water Authority is now closed off to customers for the time being, according to the latest release from the county's water supplier.
PCWA General Manager Jack Damron sent the following statement about the closure:
"Effective immediately, and for the next two weeks, as a safeguard for the health and well-being of our employees and customers, the Polk County Water Authority will provide limited services at the authority drive-thru window. These services will be limited to account payments, new service applications and reconnect arrangements. Inside lobby services are temporarily suspended."
The release added that the closure is subject to change as necessary. Additional information can be had by calling 770-748-6001.