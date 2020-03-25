Need to pay the water bill? Better start getting to the Polk County Water Authority earlier in the afternoon, with hours adjusting starting today to close earlier.
PCWA General Manager Jack Damron reported that with the increasing number of people who have been tested and found positive with COVID-19, it was the intention of the Water Authority to "allow for reduced risk exposure for our employees while continuing limited services for our customers."
So starting today, the PCWA will close at 3 p.m. for drive-thru service, but 24-7 emergency water maintenance service will still be available. At this time, the lobby and counters remain closed to the public.
"Keep in mind that this is a short-term adjustment and subject to further changes as required," Damron said in an email. "Water and waste water operations continue without interruption."