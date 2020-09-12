The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Rome GA Cares to help offer aid to the people of Beauregard Parish in Louisiana after the destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura.
A message from the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page announced they are enlisting the support of local residents and businesses to help collect money and supplies for those affected by the storm.
“Several of our staff members have friends that are affected at this time. Many of you have already called and inquired about how you can help, so we wanted to send out this letter to help rally the troops!” the message says.
The sheriff’s office at 1676 Rockmart Hwy., Cedartown, will be a drop off point each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, as will Tilley’s Home Furnishings at 966 Cedartown Hwy. in Rockmart.
The main supplies requested are any cleaning supplies, such as bleach, wipes, trash bags, dish soap, face masks, scrub pads, sponges and gloves. Also needed are any baby supplies, such as baby food, formula and diapers, as well as cases of bottled water, bug spray and blue tarps.
Checks or money orders can be made out to “Rome GA Cares” and will be accepted on site during donation hours.
On Sept. 21, around 10 people from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church and members of Rome GA Cares will travel to Beauregard Parish, which sits on the border between Louisiana and Texas.
During the week they’re there, the group will team up with the local sheriff’s office to pass out buckets of cleaning supplies and help anyone who might be struggling after the hurricane. Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Womack said that, in the past, they’ve put tarps on roofs, cut up fallen trees in yards and helped clean up around the affected community.
For more information or questions, call Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon at 770-749-2933.