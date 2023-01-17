Winter weather has already hit us once this season and it is sure to do so again before spring. Livestock is a large part of the local economy, and with so many cows calving right now producers must look after the cows and their calves.
When temperatures drop below 40 degrees, cattle use more energy to survive, and the lower temperatures get, the more energy is required.
Extension animal scientist for UGA Dr. Lawton Stewart recommends paying close attention to four key areas when temps get low: water, nutrition, bedding and windbreaks.
Water is the most essential element for all living things and is needed in larger quantities when the weather is extremely warm or cold. Most standing water sources freeze during low temperatures which cause cattle to not be able to drink. This ice must be broken or a tank heater installed so that the water stays above freezing. Producers must make sure cattle have access to water or in unfortunate cases, the cattle may harm themselves trying to find it.
Nutrition is a key component to success during freezing temps. Cattle require added calories in bad weather and those with big issues are those compromised beforehand. If your herd is malnourished they will usually have a harder time dealing with cold temperatures. Cattle need extra energy in the form of calories to maintain their body temperature.
It is recommended to start feeding extra a few days before the cold weather so that the cattle are accustomed to extra calories and will not bloat. If your herd is not used to corn, make sure and mix with another ingredient to increase the amount of fiber and decrease the chance of acidosis or bloat.
Some examples include but are not limited to: whole cottonseed, dried distillers grains, corn gluten, soy hulls, or commercial TMR (Total Mixed Ration). Again, these are all great forms of calories for your herd but they cannot be fed at high levels, alone, especially if your herd is not used to them.
Bedding your cattle can be a large part of getting them through the cold weather. Usually, when cattle have respiratory issues following a cold snap, the main issue is they do not have a dry place to lay. Too often, with cold weather, there is mud or some type of precipitation causing the ground to be wet. This sets your herd up for issues.
Of course, if there is an option for cattle to get inside a structure, that is premier, however, most large operations do not have that luxury. In this case rolls of hay can be unrolled for cattle to lay on, or even a field that has a good bit of grass may be opened up so they will have a dry place to lay.
When the wind is an issue, old hay can be set face down to block the cattle from direct current. Cattle can be fed on the backside of hills or even behind tree lines to also block the wind.
These tips should help get your herd through the cold weather and once subsided, I would start transitioning to make more of these common practices.
If you have any questions regarding your herd or livestock management, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”