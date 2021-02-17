Paulding County District Attorney Donald Richard “Dick” Donovan was indicted Wednesday on four felony charges, including bribery, false swearing and two counts of violation of oath by a public officer, state Attorney General Chris Carr said.
Part of the indictment includes that Donovan bribed a Cedartown Municipal Court prosecutor to drop criminal charges against one of his employees.
The indictment also charges Donovan made false statements in a sworn affidavit when he denied ever having said that he wanted to have sex with the same employee of his office and denied describing fantasies regarding his desire to be physical with this employee.
In addition, the indictment charges that Donovan violated the terms of his oath of District Attorney by committing the offense of bribery.
A Paulding County grand jury returned the indictment on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“We appreciate the Paulding County grand jury for their careful consideration of this case,” Carr said in a release. “District attorneys work for the people and swear an oath to faithfully and impartially discharge their duties. It is our duty to hold public officials who violate their oath accountable, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”
Donovan has served as the Paulding County District Attorney since his election to that position in 2010.
The employee in question is Jamie White, Paulding County’s victim-witness coordinator, who filed a lawsuit in October, 2019, claiming Donovan repeatedly sexually harassed her for more than a year.
The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
“The GBI is dedicated to investigating corruption at all levels and working with prosecutors to help lead to a successful prosecution,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said in a release.
White claimed the county did nothing to stop it after she filed a formal complaint with the county human resources department.
White sued Donovan and the Paulding County government, Paulding District Attorney’s Office, and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia in the U.S. District Court’s Northern Division of Georgia.
Donovan denied White’s claims he sexually harassed her in a sworn affidavit in May, 2019, that the lawsuit stated he sent to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council and Paulding County government.
The lawsuit was settled in January, 2020, with White receiving $300,000. The state of Georgia paid $220,000 of that total.
Indictments contain only allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.