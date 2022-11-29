There is plenty to do with the family this holiday season in Polk County as several events are planned to help bring that feeling of Christmas to everyone.

Things kick off this week as Cedartown hosts its annual Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Cedartown. The theme for this year’s parade is “Toyland Christmas.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In