There is plenty to do with the family this holiday season in Polk County as several events are planned to help bring that feeling of Christmas to everyone.
Things kick off this week as Cedartown hosts its annual Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Cedartown. The theme for this year’s parade is “Toyland Christmas.”
Rockmart will join in the celebration of the season a week later when it hosts its traditional Christmas parade on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. with the theme of “Past, Present and Future.”
The parade will travel from the Rockmart Municipal Complex and make its way down Piedmont Avenue and Elm Street before coming down South Marble Street. Santa Claus will then stop at the Rockmart History Museum to light the Rockmart Christmas Tree and meet children.
Here is a list of other holiday-themed activities happening over the next few weeks:
The Rockmart Recreation Department and Century Bank of Georgia present Selfies with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the city gymnasium, 815 College St. There will be face painting, games and chances to win a prize for all who bring five canned food items.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is presenting a community production of “Elf Jr.” at The Rockmart Theatre on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for kids under 10. Tickets can be purchased online at https://the-rockmart-theatre.ticketleap.com/elf-jr/.
The Rockmart middle school and high school choirs and bands will present the “Sounds of the Season” concert Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Rockmart High School gym. Admission is free but each family is asked to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to children in need in Polk County.
The Cedartown and Rockmart libraries are hosting Grinchmas events where visitors can snap a picture with the Grinch and enjoy free holiday-themed activity stations. Rockmart Library’s event is Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m., while the Cedartown Library will hold its event Dec. 13 from 3-6 p.m.
C&B Construction in Rockmart is hosting a Christmas is for Kids event on Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex in Rockmart. This free event will include food, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa Claus, gifts and several children’s activities.
The Rockmart Community Chorus presents “The Promise of Christmas” Choral Concert at The Rockmart Theatre on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person. Contact 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov for more information.
John Berry’s Christmas Concert arrives at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. with the legendary country artist bringing his 2022 Christmas Tour to Cedartown for one night only. Tickets are $45 and $40 each with a special VIP experience available for an additional $25. Go to CedartownShows.com for more information.
The Cedartown Library is hosting a Jingle Bell Party on Dec. 16 from Noon to 4 p.m. with live music, storytime, and crafts for all ages. For more information, stop by the Cedartown Library or call 770-748-5644.
The Rockmart Recreation Department and Family Savings Credit Union presents “The Polar Express” movie night at Rockmart’s Hilburn Field on Dec. 16 starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free and hot chocolate and popcorn will be provided.