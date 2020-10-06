Paper Doll magnets again mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Floyd will again be urging women to take preventive measures in the fight against breast cancer.
The color pink is synonymous with breast cancer awareness, and Floyd’s colorful, iconic Paper Dolls are making their appearance around Rome. Complimentary magnets displaying images of the dolls will be available on Friday, Oct. 16, National Mammography Day.
On that day, magnets will be given away during drive-throughs at Barron Stadium in Rome and at Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center during the following times:
♦ 6 a.m. — 8 a.m.
♦ 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
♦ 4 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Floyd staff members will distribute the individually bagged magnets via a touch-free process. Every person in each vehicle will be given one magnet. Participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles during the event.
“An annual screening mammogram is the most effective way to detect breast cancer at its earliest stage,” said Aimee Griffin, Director of The Breast Center at Floyd and Director of Imaging Services for Floyd. “We have had to change our Pink Day plans because of social distancing requirements, but the message that knowledge is power remains true in the fight against breast cancer.”
To make an appointment for a mammogram, visit https://www.floyd.org/medical-services/breast-center/Pages/Request-an-Appointment.aspx or call 706.509.6840.
An interactive website from Floyd – https://sayknow.floyd.org – offers women (and men) the opportunity to learn more about taking control of their breast health, from their 20s to their 60s and beyond.