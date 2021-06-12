Two men indicted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a 2019 investigation will spend at least the next two decades in prison after they were sentenced this week.
Chad Carver Garrison, of Rome, and Danny Glynn Dorris, of Aragon, both pled guilty ahead of their scheduled trials in Polk County Superior Court and were sentenced in the courtroom of Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy.
Garrison issued a non-negotiated plea in which his attorney and Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning argued for and against a harsh sentence. Murphy sided with Browning and sentenced Garrison on Tuesday, June 8, to 60 years in prison, with 30 to serve, and a fine of $400,000.
Dorris was sentenced on Thursday, June 10, after issuing a negotiated guilty plea. He is sentenced to 30 years in prison, to serve 20, with a $100,000 fine.
The two men are part of a massive investigation headed by the Polk County Drug Task Force and the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force that led to the arrest of 28 people in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned Polk and Floyd counties.
Law enforcement agencies recovered more than four pounds of methamphetamine, numerous firearms, prescription pills and multiple vehicles, as well as cash, during the execution of a search warrant at 106 Formby Trail in Aragon in September, 2019.
Some of those arrested were active members of the Aryan Brotherhood criminal street gang, including Christopher Shane Smith, a documented, high-ranking member of the gang.
Smith's girlfriend at the time, Amanda Lynn Dempsey, pled guilty in late April after agreeing to cooperate with law enforcement and prosecutors, according to Browning. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison, to serve 10, during which she will not be eligible for parole. Smith is still in custody in the Polk County Jail awaiting trial.
"These men were two of the primary targets for the distribution of meth and dangerous drugs in this area," Browning said. "Those on the Polk County Drug Task Force deserve all the credit. They are constantly operating behind the scenes and have helped bring down several major drug distribution operations in Polk County over the last few years."
Garrison and Dorris still face charges in Floyd County Superior Court. Browning said he hopes to resolve the other cases in Polk Superior Court stemming from this investigation by the end of the year.