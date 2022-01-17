Owens named 2021 Polk Employee of the Year

Polk County Commission Vice Chairman Chuck Thaxton (from left) reads the proclamation honoring Tandra Owens as the 2021 county Employee of the Year along with county human resources director Sheena Presley during the board's work sesson on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Owens is a communication supervisor for Polk County 911 and has worked for the county since August 1997.
The Polk County Commission got to recognize one of the county’s employees for their extraordinary hard work and dedication to the citizens of Polk County at its first meeting of the year.
Tandra Owens was honored as the 2021 Polk County Employee of the Year during the commission’s work session on Monday, Jan. 10. She was given a plaque and a gift basket while commission Vice Chairman Chuck Thaxton read a proclamation recognizing her achievement.
Owens has been a county employee since August 1997 and is currently a communication supervisor with Polk 911. She was named the February 2021 county Employee of the Month.
“And whereas she has answered thousands of emergency calls over the years and comforted people in some of the most difficult situations,” Thaxton read. “And whereas she is described by her supervisor as a steadfast employee who can always be depended on in regards to the operations of the 911 center “
The Polk County Board of Commissioners created the annual Employee of the Year Award to honor one employee that has been recognized by their coworkers as one that completes work tasks to the best of their ability while also creating a positive workplace environment.
Commissioners also took care of first of the year housekeeping during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, by electing Hal Floyd and Thaxton as the board’s chairman and vice chairman for 2022, respectively.
Floyd and Thaxton served in the same roles last year. Both positions were put up for nomination from the commission with the two commissioners being the sole nominees. Both were elected by unanimous vote, although Floyd was absent due to a health issue.
In other business, Commissioner Ray Carter explained that the county’s new public safety communications system is set to go live this week, with Wednesday, Jan. 19, being the switch-over day for each department.
The project not only replaces the entire range of communications gear in the field to provide officers with the latest technology, it also includes new equipment on three towers as well as the upgrading of equipment on two existing towers.
Polk County partnered with Motorola Solutions to design, construct and build a completely new system from the ground up. The result will be better coverage for first responders and public safety personnel than Polk County has ever had before.
The fully digital system was expected to cost around $7.6 million when it is complete.