It was a whirlwind of timing and unfortunate circumstances that led Stacey Smith to the role she now takes on every day.
After being Rockmart’s longtime director of community development, Smith was appointed city clerk in July 2020 following the shifting of roles and eventual retirement of longtime city employee Pam Herring.
Then when longtime city manager Jeff Ellis died in January 2021, Smith and Rockmart Fire Chief Todd Queen worked together to handle the duties of city manager until July when Smith was fully named to the city manager post.
While it has been challenging, Smith said she could not have done it without the support of the city’s elected officials and the city staff.
“We are a family and work to help each other in any way possible,” Smith said. “It’s unique for a local government of a city of less than 5,000 people. But we have had great leadership and great employees who care about this city. We are just really blessed with good people.”
The Polk County Standard Journal asked Smith to answer some questions about settling into her role and where Rockmart is headed in the near future.
Q: How would you describe the events of the last 18 months as it concerns the city government?
A: Challenging and unprecedented but I am optimistic that we are on the right track. There were challenges as a result of Covid. Our city clerk/finance director retired in November 2020 and then Mr. Ellis passed away in January 2021. We lost two of our leaders. We have new faces in key positions. There has been learning and adjustments going on at every level.
Q: The passing of Jeff Ellis was felt hard by the city of Rockmart. What was the feeling like among city employees once you were able to step back into work?
A: Jeff’s loss was devastating to the city. Despite the grief and emotions of dealing with the loss of a leader like Jeff, each employee has gone above and beyond their duties to ensure that we did not miss a beat. Everyone was and has been very supportive of myself and city leadership as we worked diligently to fill the void.
Q: What has been the most challenging part of taking on the responsibility of city manager?
A: The most challenging part for myself was having to leave my comfort zone and step into the unknown. However, I find that is the only way we grow. I was very familiar with my community development role, so I had to quickly learn and further develop myself as a leader to assume the responsibilities of city manager. Learning the specifics of all city departments and relinquishing community development to another person was tough for me in the beginning.
Q: How do you feel Rockmart has changed over the past 18 months? Is there anything specific you would like to see happen in the city?
A: I believe that Rockmart really handled the pandemic well despite the challenging circumstances. We had to make the best decisions for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens while also looking out for businesses and industries. I would like to continue to see our community grow. I am looking forward to having community events again such as celebrating Georgia Cities Week, Community Night Out and celebrating our 150 years.
Q: What projects are you most excited to see completed this year? Are there any that have had to be pushed back and why?
A: We are excited to see our waste treatment plant upgrade, as well as the completion of our Church Street amphitheater, and the new Pizza Farm location. A couple of our proposed developments on our hospitality corridor (Ga. 278) have been delayed due to construction costs.
Q: Rockmart is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. What do you hope people get out of the special events planned to mark the occasion?
A: Realization of the sustainability of this city and pride in Rockmart.
Q: Where do you see Rockmart going in the next 18 months? What is the forecast for growth and industry?
A: Continuation of growth and commitment to our citizens is a big part of what we want to continue to focus on. One industry will be doing a $20 million expansion, several proposed businesses are looking at coming to Highway 278 and the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority will begin to renovate the former campuses of Euharlee Kindergarten and Elm Street Middle School to create multifamily housing.