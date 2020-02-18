The City of Rockmart is already thinking about the future as the new administration of Mayor Sherman Ross and new council members began their terms at the start of 2020.
Officials gathered for a work session at the start of February to meet with department heads and discuss what the mayor and council would like to see happen in the coming months and years, ranging from how to handle a growing homeless population to beautification efforts that are coming up ahead of a big anniversary for the city.
Mayor Sherman Ross said that his vision revolves around continuing a trend of improvements all across the city limits and looks to push for ever greater increases in the quality of life of local citizens.
His campaign platform revolved around the idea of promoting, encouraging and advocating for clean, safe and vibrant neighborhoods and business areas. One of the first areas he hopes can be tackled in beautification efforts is to get pieces of Rockmart’s past up and running again. That includes the eternal flame near the Rockmart History Museum downtown that hasn’t been burning for a while, and fix items like the fountain in front of the city’s Senior Center.
“We’re using the 2022 Sesquicentennial celebration as a catalyst for doing some projects around town to clean things up and beautify the area,” he said.
He also hopes that efforts to get volunteers involved in beautification efforts bears fruit.
“Karen Thompson is helping to formulate a garden club that can take the lead on those projects and help us get some things going,” Ross said. “We’re always willing to take volunteer help for projects such as that, ones that benefit our community in more than just making Rockmart look presentable for visitors and local residents alike.”
The city also plans to hang additional lighting over the downtown area around South Marble Street and Church Street to go along with lighting that was installed in late 2018. Ross said the project will also accompany efforts to “bring more color to the area” downtown as well.
Among other projects the city is still working on ahead of the anniversary in 2022 is on the Church Street Manor property. An effort being headed up by Department of Community Development’s Stacey Smith. She said that project looks to bring an amphitheater to the adjacent grounds to the old house overlooking Church Street and Seaborn Jones Park, with the idea of tying the two areas together for greater use during large events held in the downtown area.
The Appalachian Regional Commission already approved and awarded a grant to the city to complete the work, with the planning phase still underway. The project looks to be completed in the years to come, hopefully before the 2022 celebrations of the city’s 150th anniversary. City officials have also discussed future provisions for a disc golf course and dog park in the area as well.
Ross also said that additional projects that would fall under the responsibility of the Public Works department are under discussion, and future plans about those projects looking at the city’s infrastructure will be announced in the months to come.
One area where Rockmart also looks to continue growth is in recreation. Previous expansions of recreation opportunities looked at ways the city could utilize facility upgrades to attract outside visitors for tournaments. Upcoming improvements seek to also tie in more local residents young and old into new programs being discussed by the city. Ross said that included the idea of senior activities and a co-ed adult volleyball league.
Some concern was raised during the city’s work session at the start of February over decreasing interest in co-ed church league softball, who have utilized city fields in the past to play ball.
One area where the city agreed additional need should be focused is on the growth of the homeless population. Ross said he has heard citizen concerns over the homeless, who have come to Rockmart through a variety of ways and come seeking the support of a compassionate community. He doesn’t warn to turn a blind eye to those in need, but also doesn’t want the problem to grow out of control.
“We’re trying to educate ourselves on all the issues surrounding the homeless, by looking at what other cities are doing and aren’t doing,” Ross said. “Council members and myself, and some other department heads, we’re all reading a book called “Toxic Charity” as part of a way to better understand what we are facing. Our hope is to help people in a productive way.”
He also hopes to address other citizen concerns like speeding through neighborhoods that is also a growing issue within the city limits. That will likely be tied to enforcement efforts made by the Rockmart Police Department.
That’s a specific area that Ross said was important and he and the council have already been briefed by Chief Randy Turner on his department’s efforts to get out in the community in positive ways.
Turner outlined training his department is utilizing to “develop relationships with the citizens,” Ross explained.
2020 might also be the year the department gets to bring in a new K-9 unit. They’re hoping to speed up the process by getting donations for the initial expenses of training for a K-9 and handler and more. Ross said the startup cost for such an effort is at least $20,000.
Those interested in helping out the efforts can donate funds to the City of Rockmart. Checks can be made out to the city, with a note citing the donation for the K-9 Fund in the memo line.
Ultimately, Ross’ and the city’s goal is find ways to better lives for citizens without breaking the bank. He feels that beautification efforts and a focus on several issues facing the city in the months and years to come will provide greater benefit for all and an environment friendly to enticing new industrial partners and keeping the ones already here.