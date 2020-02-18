Residents of Polk County have expanded options to get medical care and testing done close to home.
Polk Medical Center now offers 3D mammography for breast health and has expanded its MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) services. Using strong magnets and radio waves, an MRI machine can take detailed images of parts of the body that cannot be seen with a conventional X-rays.
“We previously offered MRIs two days a month and have expanded that service to three days a month,” said Shaunda Farrington-Hardwick, Manager of Imaging Services at Polk Medical Center.
A mobile MRI service visits the hospital the first, second and fourth Thursdays of each month, offering closed MRIs. The hours for these appointments are 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
“An MRI is superior for the evaluation of blood vessels, soft tissues, muscles, ligaments, tendons and stroke,” Farrington-Hardwick said.
It’s important to keep in mind that many doctors and insurance companies do require conventional X-rays prior to getting an MRI. However, the information you receive with an MRI is far more detailed.
“We let patients know if we can accommodate the specific MRI that they need. If we can’t, we will send patients to Floyd Medical Center in Rome,” Farrington-Hardwick said.
To schedule an MRI, call the Central Scheduling office for Floyd at 706.509.6040 and ask to have your test performed at Polk Medical Center.
Polk Medical Center also has a Genius 3D Mammography machine that allows them to perform the same exact screening that is performed at The Breast Center at Floyd.
A 3D mammogram gives a better view of all breast tissue. It allows cancers that are hiding behind dense breast tissue to be caught earlier. This type of mammogram also reduces the frequency of false positives. This means that fewer patients are asked to return for a second mammogram to get additional views of their breast tissue.
“With our women’s center at Polk, we follow the same format as The Breast Center. Your images will be read by the same radiologists. You’ll receive the same Know in 24 hours results promise. We want women to know that we can help you here in your home, without the need for traveling to Rome,” Farrington-Hardwick said.
Certified technologists currently perform 3D mammograms two days a week at Polk Medical Center. Future plans include offering appointments three days and then five days per week.
Polk Medical Center also has specific days for people who need a diagnostic mammogram. This would be a 3D mammogram performed because there is a potential problem or the person has a concern about their breast health.
Mammograms are scheduled through The Breast Center at Floyd. Call 706.509.6850 and ask to have your screening performed at Polk Medical Center.
Additional imaging services offered at Polk Medical Center include CT scans, ultrasounds, bone density scans, fluoroscopy procedures and diagnostic X-rays.
“For all our imaging services, even if a patient sees a doctor in Rome or somewhere else, they can have their imaging test or breast screening performed at Polk Medical Center,” Farrington-Hardwick said. “They simply need to call the appropriate scheduling office and make that request.
“We feel that closer care is a great benefit to the community. However, we will always guide that patient in the direction that they need. We always put our patients first. If we cannot meet a patient’s specific needs, we will send them to Rome,” Farrington-Hardwick said.