This past weekend, one of Polk County’s longest running businesses got to take a bow on the national scale.
Holmes Clothing Company one of the 12 oldest men’s clothing stores that remain open in the country, and on Saturday in Chicago Men’s Retail magazine honored them for their longevity in business.
“We appreciate all the supporters we’ve had over the years — past, present and future,” Stephen Casey, co-owner of the store, said.
His brother Ron, who also runs Holmes Clothing as well, added that “it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of hours. We might sell a suit, and then an hour later we’ll be cleaning. You have to do a little bit of it all.”
The pair continue the business with their father Bruce with plans to keep the Cedartown business staple right where it is in the years to come. This year marks their 125th anniversary in business in Polk County.
“It’s a real honor to continue to serve our community right here on Main Street in Cedartown for so long,” Ron Casey said.
Brother Stephen added “it helps when you love what you do.”
One of the store’s biggest focus in these recent years is on providing young men with the formal wear they need for special events. A primary driver of their business is Polk County’s chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillion members, and teens who are heading to prom.
They find that once they start dressing Polk County’s young men for special occasions, they keep coming back for when they need suits and business wear when they grow up.
“We’re always looking ahead, and looking at the newer trends,” Casey said.
Ron added that “we’re always looking at the latest fashions in the middle and upper end for our clientele.”
The also provide a good selection of casual and dress shoes for men, an area that other retail outlets have only in limited stock and options.
“We’ve got a lot of new items coming in for our shoe lines,” Ron Casey said.
With prom season coming on quick, they’ll have limited time to celebrate their honors from Men’s Retail.
“We’re also getting ready to put out our new spring lines as well,” Stephen said. “In the coming weeks — and one reason why we’re in Chicago this weekend — we’ll be buying for fall of this year.”
He added that “it’s one of our most important goals to keep our store more youthful as possible. We’re working on catering toward the younger crowd.”
The Casey’s goal is to grow their clientele as the grow up and need suits and business apparel through the years to come.
The present W. K. Holmes building has been continuously occupied as Holmes Clothing Company. The late W.K. Holmes founded the store in 1895. H. J. Dempsey, contractor and builder, constructed the facility at a cost of $7,450. The basement was once home to a dry cleaning establishment.
For most of its history, the second floor has housed law offices – including W. H. Trawick, J. K. Davis, O. T. Flournoy and Forrest Oates. It also at one time was used as a “Gentlemen’s Club” for local men.
During World War II, a U.S.O. was established on the second floor where those serving in the Armed Forces. In 1945, Phil Brewster, whose wife was a daughter of the founder, purchased Holmes. Paul Heard was a partner for a number of years and purchased the business in 1970.
Heard retired Dec. 31, 1980, and Bruce and Patsy Casey became the new owners. Casey formerly operated B&B Men’s Wear on East Avenue.
Holmes Clothing still serves the Cedartown area as a provider of men’s clothing. The store also draws many customers from Rockmart, Bremen, Floyd County and other area communities.
Editor’s note: This was one of a couple of stories we wanted to share with our readers that we weren’t able to fit into our Outlook 2020 section.