Cedartown ready for year of action in 2023

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is featured in Outlook 2023, a special section in the March 1 edition of the Polk County Standard Journal with look at the progress of Polk County in government, business, medical and education.

There is a dry-erase board in Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman’s office. It lists the grants the city has applied for, the grants it has gotten, and ones that it could possibly apply for.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In