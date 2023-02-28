EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is featured in Outlook 2023, a special section in the March 1 edition of the Polk County Standard Journal with look at the progress of Polk County in government, business, medical and education.
There is a dry-erase board in Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman’s office. It lists the grants the city has applied for, the grants it has gotten, and ones that it could possibly apply for.
Over the last year, Cedartown has been awarded more than $1.7 million in grants through several different channels. Combined with some $3.7 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act, the city is on the precipice of a renovating and rebuilding boom that will include everything from water and sewer upgrades to better recreation facilities and quality of life projects.
“We knew these were the things that we had to do so why not be able to leverage other funds. And that’s the way I always see it. We can leverage these funds together and it gives us more money, more of our local revenue sources, to do these projects,” Guzman said.
“That’s how I’m taking the approach, how we’re taking the approach, and I say it all the time to people but this city commission that we’ve got is so stable and very united on what they want to see the city have.”
As Guzman puts it, 2022 was a lot of planning and aggressively pursuing grants. In 2023, we have the architects and the contractors online to get these projects done.
“I tell everybody that it’s a very busy time right now in Cedartown, but it’s a good kind of busy, an exciting type of busy. And you’re seeing it in the private sector as well,” he said.
Water and Sewer
The most expensive and most anticipated project, as far as the city’s infrastructure is concerned, is the completion of phase one of the city’s water and sewer system master plan. Totaling $1.9 million, it includes replacing the second of two clarifiers, three sludge pumps, and two aeration blowers at the city’s wastewater treatment plant off of Girard Avenue. It also includes the replacement of two clarifiers at the city’s water treatment plant on Wissahickon Avenue at the Big Spring.
“The clarifier that we’re replacing at the (wastewater) plant is 30-plus years old. A lot of the equipment at the wastewater plant has now served its lifecycle. And so now we’re enacting our plans to make sure that our plants are efficient and up to date,” Guzman said.
The overall plan, created with the help of City Engineer Ronnie Wood, had a total estimated cost of $9.2 million when it was officially submitted last January. It includes projects that would be done in phases based on level of need. Phase one projects are seen as critical because of the current age of the equipment within the system.
The existing Cedartown wastewater treatment plant off of Girard Avenue is permitted at 3.5 million gallons of water per day and is currently treating a daily average of about 2.2-2.3 million gallons per day. It was built in 1986 and has operated 36 years with the existing equipment running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
One of the facility’s two clarifiers — which helps process wastewater before it is returned back to Cedar Creek — went down in May 2020 and had to be replaced then.
“That was the whole point of doing the master plan. I know sometimes governments can sometimes get into too much planning and then things get put in a box and shifted away, but we’re trying to ensure that we follow the plans that we set out to make for a reason,” Guzman said.
Quality of Life
There are some big quality of life projects the city is focusing on for completion in 2023, including phase two of the Goodyear Park redevelopment, constructing a new community center at Turner Street Park, and a skate park at Goodyear Park.
Another project is the renovation of the stage system at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, which is helped by a $75,000 Cultural Facilities grant from Georgia Council for the Arts.
The renovation will revamp the entire fly system of the performing arts center, ensuring many more years of safe operation.
The completion of the stage renovation will give the Cedartown Performing Arts Center an increased capacity for backdrops, stage pieces, and equipment on the stage system.
“We knew that we had to overhaul the stage of the performing arts center. We also needed new lighting. It was several decades old at this point. But that’s why we apply for those grants,” Guzman said.
The update of Goodyear Park will continue with plans being finalized for additional soccer fields and other amenities for the site, as well as the construction of a skate park.
It was city commissioners that mentioned building a skate park. Guzman then looked at what their financial terms were for the park’s redevelopment and decided getting a grant would help make it a reality. The city was approved for a Hometown Grant from mobile carrier T-Mobile in the amount of $49,174.
Over the last year and a half, Cedartown has been awarded more than $1.7 million in grant funds for around 10 different community projects, most of which are planned to be completed in 2023.
“That’s a lot of the responsibility that the staff takes and that I take on to, I guess, put the pieces together,” Guzman said.
Another big project for the city this year partially funded by grants is the rebuilding of the Peek Park playground. Guzman said he was waiting on the final design from the playground consultant, Leathers & Associates, the same company community members used to build the existing playground 24 years ago.
“That was a true community-build project. They raised the money, they worked with the contractor. And we’re going to recognize them and honor them for their efforts 24 years ago when this new playground is dedicated,” Guzman said.
The city will be releasing more information on citizen committees and sponsorship opportunities in the near future once a final design is approved. A tentative build date for the playground is Oct. 25-30.
American Rescue Plan
It hasn’t just been grants that have helped shape what 2023 will look like for the city of Cedartown. The portion of the federal economic stimulus package received by the city has been a major part of its financial outlook in the last year.
“It has made a tremendous impact. It’s like you’ve heard at the commission meetings, without the ARPA, we wouldn’t have been able to do the water and sewer projects,” Guzman said of the $1.9 million phase one.
“We would have still had to do those projects somehow, some way, because the infrastructure is aging. Would we have had to take out a loan and then our customers get charged surcharges for it? Would we have had to pull it out of our SPLOST funding? You know, that’s where ARPA gave us an opportunity to get these done and then use other funding mechanisms for other projects.”
Other ARPA funds have been used by the city for premium pay for city employees and utility bill customer credits. And now more is expected to be used to complete the renovation of the performing arts center stage.
“We’re gonna try to use American Rescue Plan funding to do that project because it’s a big tourist component,” Guzman said, adding that tourism is an area where ARPA funds can be used since it was affected by the Covid pandemic.