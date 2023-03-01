EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is featured in Outlook 2023, a special section in the March 1 edition of the Polk County Standard Journal with look at the progress of Polk County in government, business, medical and education.
A group of employees from Polk School District huddled outside the door of Rockmart High School waiting to get inside. Classes that day had been over for quite some time. Their determination to get back into the school was not based on a desire to see a basketball game. They were there to improve their health.
Lolethia Moreland, a teacher at Eastside Elementary School in Rockmart, was among the group there to participate in the CATAPULT program. The effort in Polk is a collaboration between Atrium Health Floyd, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service.
“I hope the class will help me better control my blood pressure,” Moreland said. “It can get high sometimes, and I definitely want to do something about that.”
CATAPULT is an initiative created by the Georgia Department of Public Health to support Georgia in improving the diagnosis and control of chronic disease and to reduce disparities of care. “Health disparity” generally refers to differing rates of illness, injury or death experienced by one population compared to another.
“We’ve enjoyed great partnerships with both the Department of Public Health and Polk School District, so to be able to collaborate with both on the CATAPULT program is a wonderful opportunity,” said Dan Bevels, director of Community Health for Atrium Health Floyd. “Our mission is not to just treat people when they aren’t feeling well. It’s to improve their overall health, and this program allows us to do exactly that with this great group of Polk School District employees.”
Employees taking the classes receive general health and nutrition tips, including which foods tend to have the most fat, salt and sugar.
During one recent class they were shown how to cook a quick chili recipe that was both low in calories and low in sodium content.
“Our partnership with Atrium Health Floyd has been tremendous,” said Katie Thomas, superintendent of the Polk School District. “Not only do they invest in the system financially, but the school nurse program, our ATCs and now the CATAPULT program are examples of how Atrium Health Floyd actually steps on campus and helps our students, teacher and faculty live healthy lives, making it easier for them to work, learn and play.”
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Georgia, accounting for more than 22,000 deaths a year, or 1 in 3 deaths overall, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
CVD does not mean just having a heart attack. The term includes all diseases of the heart and blood vessels, including narrowing arteries, stroke, congestive heart failure and high blood pressure. High blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease.
About half of all Americans have at least one of these three risk factors.