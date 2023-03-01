Atrium Health Floyd initiative seeks to improve health at Polk C

Karen Martin, Nutrition Education Program Assistant at the University of Georgia Extension Service office in Cartersville, prepares a meal at a health benefits class.

 Atrium Health Floyd

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is featured in Outlook 2023, a special section in the March 1 edition of the Polk County Standard Journal with look at the progress of Polk County in government, business, medical and education.

A group of employees from Polk School District huddled outside the door of Rockmart High School waiting to get inside. Classes that day had been over for quite some time. Their determination to get back into the school was not based on a desire to see a basketball game. They were there to improve their health.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In