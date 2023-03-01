EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is featured in Outlook 2023, a special section in the March 1 edition of the Polk County Standard Journal with look at the progress of Polk County in government, business, medical and education.
Atrium Health Floyd has certified athletic trainers who provide care on the sidelines and in the schools to athletes in every competitive sport offered at Cedartown High School and Rockmart High School.
Floyd offers the largest and most extensive ATC program in Northwest Georgia. The ATCs provide free athletic physicals for student athletes and help coaches understand safe protocols for concussion care.
Sean Burrows is Atrium Health Floyd’s athletic trainer at Rockmart High School. Burrows holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in athletic training and sports medicine from Georgia Southern University, where he minored in exercise science. He is certified by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association.
Ben Truett works with the athletes at Cedartown High School. Truett earned a Master of Athletic Training from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, and a Bachelor of Science in exercise science from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia. Truett is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and the Georgia Athletic Trainers’ Association.
“Growing up I loved playing and watching sports,” said Burrows. “So, what could be a better career choice than still being involved in sports with young athletes?”
While they might not be dealing with critical situations every day, athletic trainers play an important role when it comes to prompt care when needed.
“Recently, when traveling to an away basketball game, which isn’t required for us, one of my girl basketball players dislocated her pinky and I was able to help her on-site,” Burrows said. “By me being present, it probably saved a trip to the emergency room.”
Burrows said he travels to most of the away basketball games.
“It is important to me that I be there for them, and they enjoy having me there,” he added.
Truett said sometimes the presence of an athletic trainer is important simply because it gives students and coaches peace of mind.
“Having an athletic trainer on site impacts athletes by giving them a sense of security while they are playing or practicing. They know we always have their back in anything that happens and are keeping them safe,” Truett said.
Atrium Health Floyd’s athletic trainers work with student athletes at high schools in Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd and Polk counties, as well as Shorter University and Georgia Highlands College.
Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome is home to the region’s only state-designated Level II Trauma Center and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In June 2022, the hospital officially opened a helipad that will help trauma patients receive lifesaving treatment more quickly.